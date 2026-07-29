Gaming steps out of the screen

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Gaming communities already exist at scale, but much of that community life happens online, across servers, forums and social platforms that are not tied to any particular place. Free-entry events, such as this weekend’s MTN Shift Gaming Experience at Clearwater Mall, can give those communities a physical anchor.

From online community to a local one

Competitive gaming is familiar to millions of South Africans, but many have never experienced it up close. They may know someone who plays, have seen clips online or heard the noise around major tournaments, yet the structure, skill and atmosphere of organised gaming can still feel removed from everyday public life.

A tournament in a shopping centre or public space has a different kind of energy. People do not need to be part of the gaming community to encounter it. They can stop for a few minutes, watch a match unfold, ask questions, follow the tension in a final or see how players handle pressure when there is a crowd around them.

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For some, it is their first real look at competitive gaming. For others, it is the first time they see it as something bigger than a pastime at home.

Public tournaments give gaming context. They show the concentration required to compete, the discipline behind quick decision-making and the composure players need when a match does not go their way. They also show the sportsmanship that exists between competitors, especially in local events where players often meet in person after knowing one another only through online platforms. That visibility changes the conversation.

Gaming is often discussed from the outside, usually by people trying to explain whether it is good or bad, useful or distracting, social or isolating. Public competition gives people a better reference point. It allows them to see the activity for themselves, with all its pace, tension, frustration, excitement and skill.

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Levelling the playing field on equipment

Not everyone who wants to compete owns a console, a gaming PC or the right controller. Tournaments that bring their own equipment change that, even if only for a weekend. Someone who could never afford a full gaming setup gets to play on exactly the same kit as everyone else in the room.

Access is part of the story. Not everyone has the right equipment, stable connectivity, private space to practise or the confidence to enter a formal tournament. A public event gives people room to ease in. Casual players can watch before they enter, younger gamers can see how the format works, and parents can gain a clearer understanding of the interest and skill behind something their children may already love. Someone who has never considered entering can realise that the space is open to them too.

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Shopping centres are particularly well suited to this. They are familiar, accessible and already part of the way communities gather. People come through them for errands, meals, shopping, entertainment and time together. A gaming tournament in that environment does not ask the public to go somewhere unfamiliar. It brings the action into a space they already use. That creates a useful bridge between online communities and local ones.

Many gamers build strong connections online, but those communities are not always visible in the areas where people live, study and spend their weekends. A public tournament gives that community a physical presence. Players meet face to face. Spectators become part of the atmosphere. Families gather around the competition. Local talent is seen by people who may never have gone looking for it.

The best public tournaments do not feel like private events that have been placed in a mall. They feel like something the mall has made room for. The competition becomes part of the rhythm of the centre. People drift in, stay longer than planned, return to check the results or bring someone else to watch. For a few hours, the space has a focal point that belongs to everyone, not only to those holding a controller.

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For host venues, this is where the value extends over and above foot traffic. Public spaces need to stay connected to the interests, habits and culture of the people who use them. Gaming is already part of that culture, particularly for younger South Africans. Giving it a visible platform acknowledges that it deserves space alongside other forms of entertainment, sport and community activity.

The MTN Shift Gaming Experience, hosted across Hyprop malls, has illustrated how naturally this format can work when competitive gaming is placed in accessible public environments. While the tournament is built around competition, much of its broader impact happens around the screens: first-time spectators stopping to watch, families engaging with the action, players meeting other players and local communities seeing gaming as something open, social and shared.

Gaming does not need to be translated into something else to be taken seriously. People just need more opportunities to see it properly. Public tournaments give competitive gaming a stage, but they also give the public a way in. That may be through a match, a question, a child’s enthusiasm, a local final or the simple surprise of discovering how much skill sits behind the screen.