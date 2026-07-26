‘Dwarf Delve’ balances treasure and risk

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A new mining game challenges players to gather valuable resources before collapsing caverns trap them underground.

Stream of the Day

Dwarf Delve, a first-person extraction game centered on dangerous mining expeditions, launches today (27 July 2026) on PC via Steam.

Players can control a newly promoted Delveling who must recover valuable ores and ancient relics for the Coalition of Dwarves. Each expedition takes place in a procedurally generated mine with different routes, hazards and resource locations. The goal: collect materials and return to the surface before time expires.

The deeper sections contain more valuable materials, but longer expeditions increase the risk of missing the elevator back to safety. Collapsing tunnels, traps and other underground hazards can end a run and cause players to lose the collected loot.

This risk-and-reward structure requires players to decide whether to search another ore vein or treasure chest, or return to the extraction point with the existing haul.

Image courtesy Steam.

The Delveling carries a Battlemallet for breaking through rock and confronting hazards. Other equipment includes lanterns, flares, support beams, ladders and floodlights. Players can construct rail networks and use minecarts to transport heavy ores through the tunnels.

Resources recovered during successful expeditions can be refined and exchanged for permanent equipment upgrades, new tools, skills and perks. These improvements can increase movement speed, mining strength and carrying capacity.

Players can furnish personal dwarven quarters with carpets, decorations, wall art and other unlockable items.

Where to play Dwarf Delve

Dwarf Delve is available on PC via Steam. The game is developed by Gloom Box and published by indie.io.