Fire Emblem meets Final Fantasy

Your story, your move, as you shape the narrative and determine the fate of characters in “Sword of Convallaria”.

Boasting a rich fantasy setting, gorgeous pixel graphics, and tense turn-based battles, Sword of Convallaria offers a fresh take on a beloved genre as your choices shape the game’s narrative and determine the fate of characters. Expect console quality graphics and deep, rewarding strategic gameplay, whether on-the-go or playing from your desktop.

Set on the ancient continent of Rodinia, you arrive in Iria, a small nation rich in magical Luxite minerals. Your quest begins as you awaken in a dungeon and escape to Convallaria, a town under threat from Iria’s escalating conflicts. As leader of the Sword of Convallaria Mercenary Group, you navigate through various factions and make difficult decisions to pursue peace for Iria.

Throughout your journey, you will customise your own mercenary group by recruiting companions, teaching skills, forging equipment, researching technology, and accepting missions from different factions. In combat, strategic gameplay is crucial as you deploy powerful allies and navigate terrain elements that can be used to gain an advantage over enemies. Every battle you fight and every choice you make will shape the destiny of Rodinia…

Sword of Convallaria was recently spotlighted by JRPG veteran Yasumi Matsuno, best known for directing and producing all-time classics such as Final Fantasy Tactics and Ogre Tactics.

In an interview between Matsuno and Lei Guo, the developer of Sword of Convallaria, Guo shared some fascinating insights about the upcoming game. Born out of his love for the genre and retro-style pixel art, Sword of Convallaria already features 300 maps and 1,000 stages with multiple endings for players to unlock, based on the choices you make.

Guo’s inspirations go far beyond his favourite video games, with elements of the story echoing dramatic moments in history. As for the name itself, Sword of Convallaria was chosen as it evokes the beauty and transience of peace, as well as the weapons used to protect it.

Pre-registrations for the upcoming tactical fantasy RPG, Sword of Convallaria, are now open on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play. PC players can also keep up to date by adding Sword of Convallaria to their Steam wishlist.