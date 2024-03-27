‘Wobbly Life’ gets new underground mission

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Team up in a party of up to 4 players in this open-world sandbox game’s new region.

Players can now journey beneath the world of Wobbly Life in the new main mission titled Deep in the Sewers. The game features exciting jobs, mini games, and wacky story missions. It can be played together in a party of up to 4.

The new mission introduces a sewer system for players to explore, get lost in, and solve puzzles. The sewers are a place of mysteries to be discovered, and secrets to unravel. The old monster friend Louie can be encountered, and other creatures lurk in the depths.

The update includes 9 new unlockable outfits and clothes, including 5 outfits inspired by community members. These outfits include the Halloween Sewer Monster, Whimsical Elf, Old Timey Fancy Pants Bard, Rocket Outfit, and Bunny Pyjamas. Other new clothing items are the Lilly pad hat, Pottery Armour Outfit, and Number 1 Fan Shirt.

Another significant update to the game is the addition of eleven languages, namely: French, German, Spanish, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Portuguese.

The update includes fixed some bugs, new secrets, more side missions, and a new Sewer Bike vehicle.

Wobbly Life is available in Early Access on Steam for R210. Currently, 97% of its Steam reviews are overwhelmingly positive. It is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 & PS5.

The developer RubberBandGames plans to take the gameout of Early Access later this year.

* Visit the official website for ‘Wobbly Life’ here.