Embrace alchemy, change the world!

Take on the role of a potion-mixing apprentice in the game Alchemist: The Potion Monger, now available on Xbox X|S. Alchemist blends puzzle-solving and role-playing, in a realm of anthropomorphic animals.

The game begins with choosing a character from an array of animal types, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Next, players are tasked to create potions in their laboratory, but this is no easy task, and every brew is a puzzle waiting to be solved.

Each potion has a different effect, such as healing, immeasurable strength, insanely high jumps, or the ability to fly. Some have environmental effects, like setting fires, or launching creatures into the air.

Upon mastering the alchemical art, players can venture beyond their home into the wider world, wielding their concoctions to change it. One can either enact the effects of the crafted potions, or sell them to earn currency.

This currency gives players to the option of buying property on a distant island. Through the purchase of blueprints and alchemical tools, players can transform their initially empty abode into a grand mansion tailored to their desires.

Alchemist: The Potion Monger is also available on Steam.