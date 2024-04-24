Live the Hobbit life in ‘Tales of the Shire’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The upcoming cosy game, set in Middle Earth, is inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

In Tales of the Shire, one experiences the storybook return to Middle-earth’s most inviting region by living life as a Hobbit in the idyllic town of Bywater. The cosy game is inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, and will launch in the second half of 2024.

The game starts off by creating and personalising a Hobbit character. Once done, players will settle into their home and decorate it, choosing from various furniture and home décor options. Then, they can venture out into Bywater’s relaxing outdoors for activities such as cooking, fishing, foraging, and gardening, among others.

One can build relationships with the Bywater locals by helping them to build a garden, or sharing one of the many daily Hobbit meals. With much to see and lots more to eat, enjoy days of splendour in the picturesque forests, lakes, and pastures.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game will be available on the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It is a singleplayer game developed by Wētā Workshop, and published by Private Division.

Michael Worosz, CSO of Take-Two Interactive and head of private division, says: “The team at Wētā Workshop is creating a brilliant representation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved works that gives players the agency to create their own Hobbit experience in Middle-earth. Players have been clamouring for a warm and inviting The Lord of the Rings game for years now, and it’s exactly what we’re delivering with Tales of the Shire.”

Kelly Tyson, head of product at Wētā Workshop, says: “We’re excited to provide players with the opportunity to fulfil their fantasy of living their own humble Hobbit life in the Shire. Tales of the Shire brings a cosy new dimension to the way fans can experience Middle-earth, with plenty of wholesome, Hobbit-centric gameplay to win-over newcomers to the genre.”

* Visit the ‘Tales of the Shire’ website here.