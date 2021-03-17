Surface Book 3 out now to South Africa

Microsoft is expanding its Surface device range in South Africa with the introduction of the Surface Book 3 for commercial and consumer customers. The device is available for consumers in retail from Incredible Connection.

It’s a robust laptop, powerful tablet with detachable touchscreen, and portable studio. It combines speed, graphics, immersive gaming and long battery life with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio.

“We are excited to expand our Surface family with the addition of Surface Book 3 – our most powerful laptop yet,” says Vithesh Reddy, Consumer and Channel Marketing Director at Microsoft South Africa. “It is a portable powerhouse that provides the performance to tackle any task, from intensive video and graphic files to high-octane gaming. Developers, designers and professionals can rely on it for coding, compiling workloads, and for gaming.”

Available in 13 or 15-inch sizes, the laptop features quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing Nvidia graphics, and a high-resolution PixelSense display. Designers can draw, write and sketch with precision using the Surface Pen 2 with the Surface Dial 2.

“For developers that push the computing and IO performance of their device, Surface Book 3 comes with up to 32GB of RAM and various solid-state drive (SSD) options,” says Reddy.

For people who love to game, both sized come with Intel i7 versions come with dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics. Users have the choice between the GeForce GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design in the 13.5”, or Surface Book 3 15-inch with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design. The Nvidia Quadro RTX 30004 option meets the needs of commercial customers and higher education institutions.

The recommended retail pricing for the Surface Book 3 starts at R37,999. For more information, visit https://support.microsoft.com/en-ZA.