Openview adds Wi-Fi to set top boxes

Openview, a free satellite television service, has released a Wi-Fi dongle called Openview Connect, in partnership with Vodacom as the prepaid mobile data provider.

The dongle acts as a plug-and-play hotspot for Openview set-top boxes to enable Wi-Fi connectivity in homes, which don’t have access to fibre networks. Target homes can also benefit from a prepaid solution for Wi-Fi connectivity without committing to a contract.

For a once-off fee of R599, Openview customers can use up to 10 devices simultaneously connected with operating data rates of up to 150 Mbps speed on 4G LTE.

On a social level, Openview Connect can help households stay in touch with friends and family. Vodacom’s free ConnectU platform enables access to specific zero-rated sites, such as jobs, education, health, and social portals, at no cost.

Mmatshipi Matebane, an Openview executive, says: “Introducing the product into the market bears testament to how we always strive to provide our customers with the best TV and information solutions. With our business projections channeling us towards three million home activations in the near future, we believe that Openview Connect will upscale our product offering to both new and existing customers. We welcome Vodacom on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership of two healthy properties.”

Rashid Tar-Mahomed, managing executive for Unbranded Channels at Vodacom, says, “Vodacom has connected millions of South Africans for over two decades and we are fully committed in forging ahead with our mission to democratise access to technology. Our vision is to be a leading techno business that connects everyone to critical information and resources for a better future.

“With our core pillar of ‘Inclusion for All’, we always ensure we partner with like-minded brands who share our values about technology’s opportunity to enable innovation and inclusivity. We are excited to partner with Openview to help bridge the digital divide in this country and transform the lives of all South Africans.”

Openview customers can RICA their Vodacom prepaid SIMs by downloading the My Vodacom App and clicking on the ‘Rica a Friend’ tab. They also have the option to RICA in person at any Vodacom participating outlet.

The Wi-Fi dongle will be available at leading retailers in South Africa.