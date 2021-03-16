Kia reveals design of first fully-electric vehicle

Kia yesterday revealed the first images of the design of the EV6: its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car’s world premiere later this month.

The EV6 was designed under the brand’s new design philosophy, “Opposites United”, which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature. At the centre of the design philosophy is a new visual identity, which combines positive forces and natural energy with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

Boasting a distinctive crossover-inspired design and based on the brand’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 is its first dedicated BEV to be influenced by the new design philosophy.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centred, progressive design and electrified power,” says Karim Habib, senior vice-president and head of Kia’s Global Design Centre. “We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market. With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.

“We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles. The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the centre of what we do and influencing every decision that we make.”

Exterior design details

The exterior design of the car is a representation of “Power to Progress”. At the front, characteristic daytime running lights display a sleek, modern appearance. They form part of the car’s ‘Digital Tiger Face’, a design progression evoking the spirit of Kia’s “Tiger Nose Grille” for the electrified era. The design of the lamps also includes a ‘sequential’ dynamic light pattern. Below this, a low air intake visually widens the front of the car, accentuating its high-tech image. Part of the optimisation of air flow from the front, the air is channelled through and under the car’s flat floor for better aerodynamics.

The side profile displays a crossover-inspired design aesthetic. This contrasts with sharp lines and high-tech details to create a sense of tension in the design. A swept-back windshield provides dynamism and purpose, while the rear haunches add volume. A character line runs along the bottom of the doors curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches, visually elongating the profile of the car.

Designed in part to realise aerodynamic performance, the rear displays a sloping rear C-pillar with an integrated black glossy insert, which visually widens the window glass. Above this sits a roof spoiler that channels air downwards towards a raised lower spoiler, which sits atop the car’s rear light cluster.

The EV6 is the result of a collaborative effort between all three studios in Kia’s global design network in Namyang (Korea), Frankfurt (Germany), and Irvine (California, US).

Interior design details

One of the most striking elements of the new interior is a high-tech curved high-definition audio, visual, and navigation (AVN) screen. It extends from the steering wheel across to the centre of the car, and displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver, and infotainment and navigation above the centre console.

Underneath the AVN screen, passengers control HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings by using haptic-feedback (vibration) virtual buttons, while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car.

The Kia EV6 is set to make its world premiere in March 2021, during an online event.