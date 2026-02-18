‘Super Battle Golf’ chaos tees off on Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new multiplayer game lets players ram rival golfers with carts and fire orbital lasers at them.

Super Battle Golf launches on Steam today (19 February 2026), featuring a chaotic multiplayer spin to golf with explosive anything-goes gameplay.

The game supports up to eight players and uses a free-for-all format where everyone plays at the same time. Instead of taking turns, players can race to reach the hole first while using hazards, items, and direct interference to knock opponents off course.

Players can hit opponents with their ball, ram them with golf carts, or fire tools such as orbital lasers across the map. Items add offensive, defensive, and utility options, allowing players to block progress, protect their own run, or create openings for a quicker finish. Golf carts can also carry the entire lobby at once.

Matches play out across 27 handcrafted courses filled with hazards, surprises, and obstacles designed to throw off even a clean shot. Traditional dangers such as sand pits, lakes, and vegetation are part of the layout, alongside more aggressive elements including mines. Rather than focusing only on precision, players are encouraged to use the environment and their opponents against each other as they scramble towards the finish.

While the game is primarily positioned around online multiplayer chaos, it includes a solo point-based mode for singleplayer runs. This mode shifts the focus from knocking others off course to scoring points through play across the same set of courses.

Character customisation is another major part of the experience. Players can create their own golfer using a wide range of cosmetic options, including hats, eyewear, hairstyles, clubs, facial expressions, and emotes. The game highlights the ability to use unusual club designs, including items shaped like a chicken leg or a fish, leaning into the game’s comedic tone.

Online play includes built-in voice chat, along with the option to play in public or private servers. With support for up to eight players in a match, the game is positioned as a party-style multiplayer title built around quick rounds and constant disruption.

The indie studio Brimstone is the developer behind Super Battle Golf. It is published by Oro Interactive, which also published the 2025 games Roadside Research and Easy Delivery Co .

Where to play Super Battle Golf

Super Battle Golf is available to play on PC via Stream.