‘Good Boy’ explores robot dog stories

A new trailer for Good Boy showcases gameplay from a story in which dogs live on as robots after their consciousness is transferred.

Players can take on the role of these canine space rovers, known as LAIKA Rovers, as they explore an alien planet. The sci-fi adventure’s characters are inspired by the development team’s own pets.

Good Boy is designed around exploration and progression, placing it within the metroidvania genre. Players can unlock abilities and revisit locations, while the narrative focuses on co-operation between humans and their robotic dog companions.

A LAIKA Rover inspired by a cute dog named Giles. Photo courtesy Team17.

The game is set on the distant planet Terra II, where a LAIKA Rover is awakened by the distress signal of a stranded human explorer. Together, they set out to investigate a mysterious Anomaly and uncover the history of a long-lost civilisation in a low-threat environment that prioritises discovery over combat.

Creature collecting forms a core part of the experience. Players can capture alien lifeforms across Terra II and use their abilities to reach new areas, overcome environmental challenges, or return them to a homebase for scanning and research. This system feeds into upgrades and progression.

Photo courtesy Team17.

Players can find and reboot dormant companions, complete quests, and unlock memory tapes that reveal fragments of their past lives. Exploration spans multiple biomes, including forests, swamps, caves, ancient ruins, and snowy mountain regions, each requiring different abilities and upgrades.

Customisation plays a key role, with players able to enhance their Rover using new tools, capturing equipment, motherboard upgrades, and cosmetic items as they expand their exploring capabilities.

Where to play Good Boy?

Good Boy will launch in 2026 for Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is developed by Observer Interactive and published by Team17.