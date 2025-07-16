‘Roadside Research’ reveals alien co-op chaos

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Blend in, stock shelves, and secretly study humans in the quirky simulation game.

Roadside Research is an upcoming simulation game that blends workplace management with undercover extraterrestrial activity. Developed as a chaotic single-player or co-operative multiplayer experience for up to four players, the game centres on a group of aliens attempting to gather human data while operating a roadside gas station.

During the day, players perform standard retail duties to maintain the illusion of normalcy. These include restocking shelves, cooking food, cleaning, refuelling vehicles, and managing customer payments. At night, the mission takes a more covert turn, as players plan their alien research and upgrade both the gas station and their extraterrestrial equipment.

The game features a dual-upgrade system where players balance improving the station’s appeal to attract more humans with enhancing alien technology to scan, steal, and test methods on customers. A core mechanic revolves around managing a suspicion meter. If it rises too high, government agents will show up, spelling disaster for the undercover aliens.

Photo courtesy Oro Interactive.

Disguises are required to pass as humans, but in keeping with the game’s humour, players can only draw a “very normal human expression” on their alien facades. The developers emphasise the absurdity of the setting, encouraging chaotic and co-operative play while maintaining a light-hearted tone.

Where to play?

Roadside Research, developed by Cybernetic Walrus and published by Oro Interactive, will release on PC via Steam later this year (2025).