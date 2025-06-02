‘Easy Delivery Co’ tops indie charts

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The upcoming driving game, which invites players to make deliveries and explore a remote mountain town, has reached 100,000 wishlists.

In Easy Delivery Co, players are placed in the role of a delivery driver in a quiet mountain town undergoing strange weather patterns. The stylised town features retro visuals, moody, delivery-based gameplay, and tongue-in-cheek commentary on fuel prices and economic hardship.

The upcoming game has been wishlisted by over 100,000 Steam users. Since its demo launched in early May, it has climbed to the number one spot among indie titles on Steam’s Follower Velocity charts. It is currently trailed only by major releases like Marathon and Fable.

This follows a month-long campaign that has drawn over 45,000 players and earned a 97% overwhelmingly positive rating from more than 550 reviews.

The game combines a chill driving experience with light management mechanics, including fuel, energy, and temperature controls. Players can earn money by completing deliveries while uncovering the town’s secrets.

An in-game radio features an eclectic mix of lo-fi, drum and bass, and jungle tracks. Players can explore solo or compete in local split-screen races with up to four people.

Easy Delivery Co is set to feature in this month’s Steam Next Fest. The demo is available to play here.

Developer insights

Easy Delivery Co is created by solo developer Sam C, who said the game has been influenced by Animal Crossing and The Long Dark. It is published by Oro Interactive.

Sam C answered the following in a recent update:

Does the demo run on Steam Deck? Yes, we’ve seen people play on Deck or ROG Ally seamlessly so far.

When will the game launch? – Late 2025.

Will there be more to do with the truck? – Yes.

How many secrets will be in the full game? – Yes.

Will there be achievements? – Yes.

Will there be more areas to explore? – Yes.