‘Directive 8020’ turns trust into terror

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A new sci-fi horror game, Directive 8020, places players in a deep-space survival mission against a shape-shifting alien threat. Choices and branching storytelling form the centre of the cinematic adventure, which launches tomorrow (12 May 2026).

Players can step into a mission where Earth faces collapse and humanity searches for survival beyond home. The planet Tau Ceti f offers a distant possibility, but a crash-landing leaves the Cassiopeia crew stranded and exposed.

An alien organism capable of mimicking human form turns survival into a psychological and physical challenge. Trust breaks down as crew members struggle to identify who remains human and who has been replaced.

Image courtesy Steam.

Gameplay centres on evasion, stealth, and quick decision-making. Players rely on improvised weapons, fast reactions, and careful movement to avoid threats moving through the ship’s corridors.

Choices shape the story through a branching narrative system. The Turning Points story tree allows players to revisit decisions, uncover different outcomes, and unlock hidden paths across multiple endings.

Co-operative play supports up to five players in a couch-based movie-night mode . Each participant controls a different crew member and works together to survive alien infiltrators, system failures, and high-risk decisions. Online multiplayer is planned in a post-launch update.

Lashana Lynch (Bob Marley: One Love and The Woman King) voices Young, an astronaut and central character at the forefront of the mission.

Visual customisation includes three cinematic filters inspired by different space exploration eras. A 60s black-and-white style, a 70s film-grain effect, and an 80s VHS aesthetic reshape the game’s atmosphere.

Where to play Directive 8020

Directive 8020, developed by Supermassive Games, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The game contains strong language and graphic depictions of violence and gore within a sci-fi setting.

The Digital Deluxe Edition adds optional content linked to The Dark Pictures universe. This includes a Dark Pictures Outfit Pack, which allows characters to wear outfits inspired by previous entries while exploring the Cassiopeia.

A bonus mission titled The Dark Pictures Heirlooms Retrieval introduces hidden collectibles tied to earlier games. Each discovery reveals connections across the wider universe.

Additional content includes a digital artbook featuring concept designs and body-horror transformations, along with an exclusive soundtrack designed to support the game’s tone.