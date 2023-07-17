Stream of the Day
New trailer out for ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’
The original series from Lucasfilm launches exclusively on Disney+ on August 23, with the first two episodes.
Disney+ has announced the series debut date for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka, and released a new trailer and key art.
The series will air exclusively on Disney+ and will kick off on August 23 with the first two episodes.
Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
“Ahsoka” stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.
The series is set five years after the events of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi.
The series is one of several Star Wars projects that are currently in development for Disney+. Others include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, and Lando.
Here are some of the things to look forward to in Star Wars: Ahsoka:
The return of Ahsoka Tano: Ahsoka is one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise, and her fans have been eagerly awaiting her return since she last appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- The search for Ezra Bridger: Ahsoka’s quest to find Ezra Bridger is sure to be a major part of the series. Ezra is a fan-favorite character, and his story arc was left unresolved at the end of Star Wars Rebels.
- The return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader: Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the series. This will be the first time that Christensen has played the character since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
- The introduction of new characters: The series will introduce a number of new characters, including Sabine Wren and the Martez sisters. These characters are sure to add new dimensions to the Star Wars universe.