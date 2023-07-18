Showmax Pro streams Women’s World Cup live

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Starting tomorrow, witness the excitement of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, featuring Africa’s finest football stars.

Showmax Pro is live streaming coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup stating tomorrow (20 July 2023) in Australia and New Zealand courtesy of SuperSport.

South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, and Morocco are representing Africa in this prestigious tournament. Zambia’s participation marks an astonishing milestone: it is the first ever land-locked African country to take part in a FIFA World Cup – whether men or women.

The African contingent boasts an array of exceptional talents, and supporters can expect captivating performances from these standout players:

Asisat Oshoala is leading the line for Nigeria, the star striker from Barcelona with an impressive track record. Having played for renowned clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, Oshoala scored in both the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups, leaving a lasting impact on the global stage.

Zambian star Barbra Banda will captain the Copper Queens. Known for her clinical finishing, Banda made history as the first female Olympian to score back-to-back hat-tricks during the 2020 Olympics in Japan, displaying her remarkable goal-scoring prowess.

Refiloe Jane will captain South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, Refiloe plies her trade for Sassuolo in Italy. A midfield dynamo formerly associated with AC Milan, she will strive to lead the reigning WAFCON champions into the knockout stages, displaying her leadership skills and technical finesse.

Hailing from Tottenham Hotspur, Rosella Ayane will play a crucial role in inspiring the Lionesses of Atlas from Morocco. Having secured the runners-up position in the WAFCON last year, Morocco’s women’s team is set to make their debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, following in the footsteps of their male counterparts who achieved a historic semi-final appearance in the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is a celebration of women’s football, and Showmax Pro is committed to bringing this extraordinary sporting event to fans across Africa, courtesy of SuperSport. Through its live streaming platform, fans can immerse themselves in the tournament, witness breathtaking moments, and support their favourite African players as they compete against the world’s best.

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.