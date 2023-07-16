Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sister Simone and her childhood sweetheart team up to take on the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence.

Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI). Simone is the nun devoted to destroying her.

The series of the same name, Mrs. Davis, explores the potential dangers of artificial intelligence in a way that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. The show follows Sister Simone, a nun who is tasked with finding the Holy Grail in order to stop an all-powerful AI.

Sister Simone is joined on her quest by Wiley, her childhood sweetheart who is now a government agent. Together, they must travel the world and battle Mrs. Davis’s agents in order to save humanity. The show is a genre-bending mashup of drama, romance, and offbeat comedy. It is full of surprises and twists, and it will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about AI.

The show does not shy away from the dark side of AI, and it shows how it could be used for evil purposes. However, it also shows the potential benefits of AI, and it asks whether AI could be used to create a better world.

Sister Simone is complex and relatable, and she is joined by a cast of equally lovable characters. Wiley is charming and funny, and he provides the perfect balance to Sister Simone’s seriousness. The supporting cast is also excellent, and they all bring something special to the show.

Visually, Mrs. Davis is stunning, shot in a way that is both beautiful and atmospheric, and that helps to set the tone of the show.

Co-created by three-time Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and writer Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon), Mrs. Davis stars Critics Choice Super Award winner and three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (Glow) opposite the likes of Jake McDorman (Limitless), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Outer Banks), David Arquette (Dewey Riley in the Scream movies), Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones), Elizabeth Marvel (Love & Death, The Dropout) and triple-Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans).

The Peacock Original is at #29 on Rotten Tomatoes’ Best TV Shows of the Year (So Far), with a 91% critics’ rating. The Hollywood Reporter calls it “a mind-bending thrill ride… bracingly, deliriously original… Mrs. Davis could never be mistaken for something engineered by computers, or even by committee. No, this feels like the work of people determined to show what they can do that algorithms still can’t: take all those storytelling tropes we’ve heard a hundred times before, and find a way to refashion them into something daring, ambitious and entirely new.”

Season 1 of Mrs Davis airs on Showmax from today, 17 July 2023.