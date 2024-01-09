An Echo of Daredevil arrives on Disney+

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The highly anticipated Marvel Studios series “Echo”, about a deaf Native American on the run from the Kingpin. streams from today.

The highly anticipated Marvel Studios series “Echo” is finally here, debuting today on Disney+ and Hulu. The series follows Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American who is on the run from the criminal empire of Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. When Maya’s path leads her back to her hometown, she must confront her past, reconnect with her family and community, and embrace her true self.

“Echo” is a visually stunning and action-packed series that explores themes of identity, family, and forgiveness. Alaqua Cox delivers a powerful performance as Maya, making her one of the most compelling characters in the MCU. The supporting cast is also excellent, including Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, and Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Wilson Fisk.

The series is directed by Marion Dayre and Catriona McKenzie, and it features a diverse and inclusive cast and crew. It is the first Marvel Studios series to debut on Hulu, reflecting the series’ more mature and nuanced storytelling, which is expected to appeal to a wider audience.

Cox is a breakout star as Maya Lopez. She brings the character to life with depth and nuance. The series is set in Echo’s hometown of New Mexico, and it explores Native American culture in a respectful and authentic way.