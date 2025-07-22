‘StarRupture’ playtest launching on Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The sci-fi survival game centres on industrial expansion and defence across a cataclysm-ravaged alien world.

A closed singleplayer playtest for StarRupture, a first-person open-world survival game, will run from 29 to 31 July 2025. Players can request access to the sci-fi game via the Steam page.

Set on a fluctuating alien world called Arcadia-7, StarRupture challenges players to explore a hostile environment torn apart by recurring cataclysms. Participants in the upcoming playtest can experience the game’s core systems, including exploration, industrial base building, and resource management.

The test will feature more than three hours of content, split across a guided tutorial and an early free play section. While co-op gameplay for up to four players is central to StarRupture’s long-term design, the playtest is focused on refining the singleplayer experience, with no multiplayer functionality available during this phase.

Only about 15% of the full Early Access map will be available during the test, and several gameplay systems remain locked, such as wildlife encounters, full-scale base defence, corporate missions beyond level 6 or 7, and advanced weapons and enemy types. According to the developers, this ensures players get a spoiler-free introduction, while the final game will include significantly more content.

The playtest is exclusive to PC via Steam and requires a 48GB download. Recommended specs include an Intel Core i5 11400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600, 24 GB RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Ultrawide monitors and controllers are not supported at this stage.

Although the playtest is limited to English language support and includes temporary AI voiceovers, full voice acting and localisation into additional languages are planned for Early Access.

Participants will be selected randomly by Steam. Those chosen will receive notification when access is granted on 29 July. StarRupture will launch into Early Access later this year (2025). The game is developed and published by Creepy Jar, creators of the highly successful survival title Green Hell .