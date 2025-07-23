‘Killing Floor 3’ launches with co-op carnage

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The survival shooter sequel pits players in a brutal fight against waves of mutant monsters.

Killing Floor 3, a new survival horror game, builds on the franchise’s intense fight against relentless bioengineered monsters (Zeds). The sequel, launching today (24 July 2025), centres on wave-based co-op combat.

The story follows a rebel force called Nightfall as they push back against Horzine, a sinister megacorporation responsible for creating an army of Zeds. Set in the year 2091, the narrative takes place 70 years after the events of Killing Floor 2.

Each match tasks players with surviving relentless attacks while earning dosh (in-game currency), upgrading their gear, and unlocking powerful new skills. Players can equip a wide range of weapons, including flamethrowers, shotguns, katanas, and sci-fi gear. The expansive arsenal is supported by hundreds of customisable mods and gadgets.

The MEAT System, Tripwire Interactive’s proprietary gore engine, returns in Killing Floor 3 with upgrades that enhance realism in combat. The system features new dismemberment points, persistent blood effects, and slow-motion Zed Time sequences. These aim to amplify the carnage in visceral detail. Environmental hazards, such as fans, turrets, and traps, can be activated to thin the horde.

Killing Floor 3 contains mature content including intense graphic violence, frequent blood and gore, strong language, and disturbing themes such as body horror and biological experimentation, which the developers warn may be unsuitable for younger or sensitive players.

Where to play ‘Killing Floor 3’

Killing Floor 3 is available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.