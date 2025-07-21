Netflix teases Stranger Things final fight

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new trailer provides a glimpse into the concluding showdown with Vecna, his minions, and the Upside Down.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will culminate in Eleven and the gang facing off against the menacing Vecna, the official Netflix teaser reveals.

The final battle for Hawkins will stream on 26 November 2025 with the release of Volume One. Volumes Two and Three will follow on 25 and 31 December, ending with a climactic episode on New Year’s Eve.

Warning: S5 spoilers ahead!

Set in the autumn of 1987, season five picks up with Hawkins under military quarantine and the world still reeling from the catastrophic opening of the Rifts. Eleven and her friends reunite in a desperate effort to find and eliminate Vecna, who has vanished without a trace. As the anniversary of Will Byers’ original disappearance looms, a growing darkness creeps back into Hawkins, setting the scene for one last clash against the Upside Down.

The new trailer offers a glimpse into the supernatural series’ terrifying upcoming scenes, including monstrous creatures (Demogorgons) hunting Eleven and her friends. Among the horrors is the return of Vecna, the dark mastermind behind it all. The teaser ends with a barrier breaking and Vecna ominously saying “found you” – possibly hinting at the merging of the Upside Down with reality, or his entrance into Hawkins.

Photo supplied.

Cast and accolades

The full cast returns, led by Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, joined by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. Also returning are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman. Jamie Campbell Bower reprises his role as Vecna, while Linda Hamilton appears as Dr Kay.

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, has become one of Netflix’s most decorated originals. The series has earned 12 Emmy Awards and over 50 nominations. The show’s ensemble won a Screen Actors Guild Award, while its leads have picked up Critics’ Choice, MTV, and Saturn Awards.