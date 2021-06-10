Square Enix summer showcase comes to E3

Square Enix has announced that the summer edition of Square Enix Presents, a digital show where new game announcements, updates and news is delivered directly to the global gaming community, will air on 13 June at 21:15. The keynote will take place at the all-digital E3 2021 event, as well as on Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.



The stream will include exciting news from across the globe including:

The world premiere of a new game from Eidos–Montréal An exciting update on Babylon’s Fall Details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

