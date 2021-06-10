Stream of the Day
Square Enix summer showcase comes to E3
New updates to the Marvel’s Avengers game, Babylon’s Fall, and many others will be announced at the Square Enix Presents keynote at E3 this weekend.
Square Enix has announced that the summer edition of Square Enix Presents, a digital show where new game announcements, updates and news is delivered directly to the global gaming community, will air on 13 June at 21:15. The keynote will take place at the all-digital E3 2021 event, as well as on Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.
The stream will include exciting news from across the globe including:
- The world premiere of a new game from Eidos–Montréal
- An exciting update on Babylon’s Fall
- Details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events
- A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
To receive event updates and other Square Enix news, sign up to become a Square Enix Member; and be sure to subscribe to Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels ahead of the showcase on June 13.
