One can trust this Tremor

The new off-road conqueror in the Ford Ranger series earns its trust on the toughest trails, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

It may well have been coincidence that a small earth tremor hit Cape Town last Wednesday, just as I was trying out the new Ford Tremor ion a dirt road in the Western Cape,

The Council for Geoscience confirmed a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 1.4 had occurred that afternoon. At almost the exact same time, I began to experience the trust I could place in the new Ford Tremor on almost any surface.

At that moment, it happened to be a dirt road somewhere near Elgin. The following day, it was the Grabouw 4×4 Route, one of the country’s great treasures of off-road driving.

and that is when the new double-cab truly came into its own.

But let’s first take a few steps, or trails, back.

The Tremor has been launched in the wake of the arrival of the Wildtrak X, and represents Ford widening the Ranger’s model diversity and customer appeal. It is equipped with the same suspension upgrades as the X, including Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, 24mm higher ground clearance and 30mm wider track. Its engimne, on the other hand, is based on XLT series with 154kW/500Nm 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine and full-time 4WD. That doesn;t mean it only takes the best of its siblings toys. It also introduces Pro Trailer Backup Assist, along with Trailer Reverse Guidance, now also standard on the X, Raptor and Platinum.

For all that, however, it does not break above the million-rand price barrier.

“Although the Tremor has all of the enhanced off-road capabilities shared with the Wildtrak X, it is based on the XLT series which makes it a more affordable option that is ideally suited to the most adventurous exploits and hard-working environments,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

The target market: customers who want enhanced capability and confidence in challenging off-road conditions, but also want to be able to customise their car.