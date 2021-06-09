E3: What to expect from Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft announced more details about the latest edition of Ubisoft Forward which will be streamed live on 12 June at 7PM SAST. The show, available to view at ubisoft.com/Forward, is part of this year’s digital E3 event, featuring a diverse content lineup including fan favourites and newly announced titles.



The pre-show will debut at 6PM, with news and updates from live games such as For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and others from the teams at Ubisoft.



The main show, starting 7PM, will feature the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this new co-op title. The show will also include more details on Far Cry 6, a game set in a nation under the heel of dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. There will also be news of Riders Republic, the upcoming multiplayer open-world playground taking place in the landscapes of North America. There will also be updates from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege on their upcoming content, as well as content from the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, and soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within, both from Ubisoft Film & Television.



Following the main show, at 8PM, the post-show will include a Rainbow Six Siege Community Briefing to update players on the latest news, plus an in-depth discussion with Siege developers on how they designed the latest addition to the Operator roster, Operation North Star’s Thunderbird. The show will also provide a number of fresh reveals, such as the Y6S2 Streamer Charms, Community Artist Bundle, and Sixth Guardian Charity bundle partnerships. Developers will provide deeper insight into the announcements from the main show, and viewers will have a chance to win a Fan Charm via Twitch Drops.



Viewers can tune in at ubisoft.com/Forward, Twitch, or YouTube.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Telegram

WhatsApp

