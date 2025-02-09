Alan Walker hits the road with Jetour

Photo courtesy Jetour

Legendary DJ and EDM star Alan Walker drops ‘Forever Young’, a new track tied to his partnership with SUV brand Jetour.

Just weeks after being named Jetour’s global ambassador, DJ and producer Alan Walker has released his latest track, Forever Young, a driving anthem inspired by travel and adventure. The song, which has already clocked over 730,700 views on YouTube, blends Walker’s signature beats with lyrics that echo Jetour’s “Travel+” philosophy.

Walker, known for hits like Faded – which has passed 2-billion Spotify streams – says the landscapes he encounters on tour influence his music.

“Every journey is a conversation with myself. Every piece of scenery during the journey has become my musical inspiration,” he says.

Jetour, a fast-growing SUV bran, entered the South African market last year and has already sold over 2,000 units of its Dashing and X70 Plus models. With 80.3% year-on-year growth, the company is pushing to expand its reach, and the collaboration with Walker is the latest step in that strategy.

As Jetour continues to make inroads in the global SUV market, Forever Young is positioned as a “soundtrack for the road”, tying music and motion into a single experience.The partnership taps into a shared passion movement, whether through beats or on the open highway.

Jetour is betting that Walker’s global reach and the track’s infectious energy will resonate with a new generation of drivers. With the rise of travel-friendly SUVs and the growing influence of electronic music, this crossover aims to hit the right note – both on the charts and on the road.

* Watch GadgetWheels for a review of the Jetour Dashing.