Zee Nxumalo tops SA charts

‘Ngisakuthanda’ is now certified multi-platinum single and has reached the number one spot on Apple Music SA.

South African musician Zee Nxumalo’s song Ngisakuthanda is now certified multi-platinum in the country.

The single has reached the number one spot on Apple Music SA across all genres. Ngisakuthanda is the Afropop and Amapiano artist’s first solo number one on the platform. On Spotify, it has reached the seventh position for Top Songs chart in SA.

Ngisakuthanda was released six months ago on Nxumalo’s EP Inja Ye Game. The track features vocals from TBO, with contributions from PYY Log Drum King, DJ Tearz, and Dr Thulz.

“Watching Ngisakuthanda scale the charts and now claim the number one spot on Apple Music is a dream come true for the whole team,” says Shingai Darangwa, Zee’s co-manager of Punchline Projects.

“Zee’s remarkable growth in just the past few months, and following a breakthrough 2024, has been incredible to witness. Her talent, hard work, and authenticity have clearly resonated with music lovers across the country, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Nxumalo says: “I’m so grateful to every single person who has streamed, Shazamed, or shared Ngisakuthanda. To see it hit #1 on Apple Music and go multi-platinum is beyond anything I could have imagined.

“Huge shout out to TBO because he’s a huge part of why this song is doing so well. This moment is for my team and my fans – thank you for pushing me to new heights every day. I’m inspired to keep creating music that speaks to all of us, and I can’t wait to show you what’s next.”