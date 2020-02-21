Spirit of the North comes to Switch and PC

Merge Games have announced a partnership with Infuse Studio to bring the emotional exploration-puzzle adventure, Spirit of the North, to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.

Spirit of the North is a single-player, 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breath-taking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore.

Breathe in the surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilisation. With the help of a companion, shed light on the ruins of the past and overcome obstacles.

Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As players journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, they will discover more about their companion and a land left in ruin. Traverse tundra, glaciers, and mountainsides as they follow a foreboding scarlet trail that paints the sky.

Key Features:

Make your way across stunning landscapes, on an emotionally stirring journey.

Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by the guardian of the Northern Lights.

Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.

Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.

To find out more about the game, visit here: mergegames.com/spirit-of-the-north