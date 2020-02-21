Stream of the Day
Spirit of the North comes to Switch and PC
A Nordic-inspired adventure game, Spirit of the North, will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.
Merge Games have announced a partnership with Infuse Studio to bring the emotional exploration-puzzle adventure, Spirit of the North, to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.
Spirit of the North is a single-player, 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breath-taking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore.
Breathe in the surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilisation. With the help of a companion, shed light on the ruins of the past and overcome obstacles.
Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As players journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, they will discover more about their companion and a land left in ruin. Traverse tundra, glaciers, and mountainsides as they follow a foreboding scarlet trail that paints the sky.
Key Features:
- Make your way across stunning landscapes, on an emotionally stirring journey.
- Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by the guardian of the Northern Lights.
- Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.
- Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.
To find out more about the game, visit here: mergegames.com/spirit-of-the-north
Crash Team Racing gets Grand Prix season
The Crash Bandicoot-themed racing game, Crash Team Racing, gets a downloadable content pack with 50 more kart bodies and 51 new characters.
The villainous Nitros Oxide has decided earth is no longer of interest, and has challenged Crash and team to one last epic battle on his home planet in the Gasmoxia Grand Prix.
During this toxic race to the finish, players will challenge each other on an epic new track high up in Gasmoxia’s atmosphere, where two rival fast-food conglomerates are battling it out for planet domination (and a CTR TV sponsorship). New skins, karts, an imperious new character to unlock and a new track to conquer, touted as the most technical track ever assembled in Crash Team Racing – players will have a wild ride in this Grand Prix season.
New characters: As if Oxide’s presence wasn’t enough, he’s enlisted help from the Galaxy’s self-proclaimed ruler, Emperor Velo. Unlock this devious new character in the Nitro Gauge.
New time trials: Velo isn’t just making an appearance this season, he’s providing a new challenge in Time Trials.
New karts: Your intergalactic ride awaits. Unlock three hovering new karts this season: the Void Manta, the Velo Chopper, and the retro-vibing Galactic Cruiser.
Pit stop items: When in Gasmoxia, do as the Gasmoxians do. Look like a local with a wide array of new Pit Stop items to swag out your racer and kart in the space-adventuring theme of the planet.
The Gasmoxia Grand Prix season is set to go live this today, 20 February, at 5 PM SAST. With the launch of the Gasmoxia Grand Prix this week, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled boasts a total of eight Grand Prix seasons, 40 racetracks, 12 Battle Arenas and more than 50 characters.
Trace Mobile launches web-series about love and data
Youth network Trace Mobile has launched a three-part web-series about love, life, and data, starring Teboho Tsotetsi and Reabetswe Shongwe.
To celebrate the month of love, and showcase the importance of mobile data in today’s digital world, Trace Mobile is rolling out a three-part web-series titled Get The Love.
Directed by Mike Muller, Executive Creative Director at SenseSix, Get The Love follows the story of lead character Davisto played by Teboho Tsotetsi who is chasing the attention and affection of his crush, Linda played by Reabetswe Shongwe.
Through the hilarious insults, backhanded compliments and advice offered by his trusted friends Tshepo and Don, played by Setshaba Phalane and Sheunopa Bell, the web-series gives a candid first-hand view of the troubles today’s youth get into, in search of connection.
“The Get The Love web-series is an evolution of our TVC that we launched last year using our Trace Troops,” says Prescillia Avenel-Delpha, senior vice president of the direct to consumer division at Trace Mobile. “Towards the end of the year we got the idea to build onto the story as a lot of youth resonated with the product that we were showcasing at the time – extremely affordable data.
“Once again, through the usage of our Trace Troops we have put together an entertaining three-part series we think a lot of youth in South Africa will resonate with as they will see themselves in one of our four main characters.”
Trace Troops is the employment initiative of Trace Mobile, which aims to give full-time employment to youth by training them in sales, marketing and events in order to best represent and sell the brand onto their peers. The brand’s main aim is to empower the youth of South Africa by providing accessible and affordable data.
Furthermore, in an effort to provide additional and varied work experience to these troops, Trace Mobile gave six of their troops – Teboho Tsotetsi, Reabetswe Shongwe, Setshaba Phalane, and Sheunopa Bell, Boitumelo Pitso and Phindile MKO – an opportunity to get experience in front of the camera.
Trace Mobile will release the first episode of Get The Love titled Self Love this Friday, on Valentine’s Day. To view the episode and stand a chance to win 1 of 3 date nights worth R3 000, or the grand date night worth R10 000 visit www.tracemobile.co.za.