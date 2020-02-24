Stream of the Day
Battle Axe headed for consoles and PC
A Kickstarter game called Battle Axe is set to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux.
Numskull Games has announced it will be publishing Battle Axe, a pixel-art arcade adventure game, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux.
Currently live on crowdfunding site Kickstarter, having smashed its £40,000 goal with still three days to go, Battle Axe grabs one’s attention with its gorgeous pixel artwork and high-octane top-down action.
Lead designer at Numskull Games, Henk Nieborg, says: “Numskull Games brought a real passion to the table when they saw our plans for Battle Axe, with the team they’re personally invested in this sort of classic-style game. We recognised they were the right publishing partner to put Battle Axe in people’s hands and we’re especially excited with the opportunity to see our games at retail.”
Numskill games provided the following features:
- Veteran team: developed by a highly experienced small team, including designer Henk Nieborg (Lionheart, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Contra 4, Xeno Crisis), composer Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Final Fight, Shovel Knight), and programmer Mike Tucker (Super House of Dead Ninjas, Xeno Crisis)
- Pixel art fun – an adventure for pixel art enthusiasts, with gorgeously designed characters and environments to enjoy
- Hack n’ slash adventure – classic gameplay will feel familiar yet revitalised,thanks to new gameplay elements, improved controls, detailed pixel art & animations, and a superb soundtrack by legendary composer Manamii Matsumae
- Inspired by the classics – inspired by genre classics like Gauntlet and Golden Axe
- Solo or co-op – choose from three highly-detailed heroes to embark with on your quest, playing alone or with a friend in local co-op
A release date for Battle Axe has not yet been announced.
Spirit of the North comes to Switch and PC
A Nordic-inspired adventure game, Spirit of the North, will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.
Merge Games have announced a partnership with Infuse Studio to bring the emotional exploration-puzzle adventure, Spirit of the North, to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.
Spirit of the North is a single-player, 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breath-taking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore.
Breathe in the surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilisation. With the help of a companion, shed light on the ruins of the past and overcome obstacles.
Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As players journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, they will discover more about their companion and a land left in ruin. Traverse tundra, glaciers, and mountainsides as they follow a foreboding scarlet trail that paints the sky.
Key Features:
- Make your way across stunning landscapes, on an emotionally stirring journey.
- Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by the guardian of the Northern Lights.
- Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.
- Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.
To find out more about the game, visit here: mergegames.com/spirit-of-the-north
Crash Team Racing gets Grand Prix season
The Crash Bandicoot-themed racing game, Crash Team Racing, gets a downloadable content pack with 50 more kart bodies and 51 new characters.
The villainous Nitros Oxide has decided earth is no longer of interest, and has challenged Crash and team to one last epic battle on his home planet in the Gasmoxia Grand Prix.
During this toxic race to the finish, players will challenge each other on an epic new track high up in Gasmoxia’s atmosphere, where two rival fast-food conglomerates are battling it out for planet domination (and a CTR TV sponsorship). New skins, karts, an imperious new character to unlock and a new track to conquer, touted as the most technical track ever assembled in Crash Team Racing – players will have a wild ride in this Grand Prix season.
New characters: As if Oxide’s presence wasn’t enough, he’s enlisted help from the Galaxy’s self-proclaimed ruler, Emperor Velo. Unlock this devious new character in the Nitro Gauge.
New time trials: Velo isn’t just making an appearance this season, he’s providing a new challenge in Time Trials.
New karts: Your intergalactic ride awaits. Unlock three hovering new karts this season: the Void Manta, the Velo Chopper, and the retro-vibing Galactic Cruiser.
Pit stop items: When in Gasmoxia, do as the Gasmoxians do. Look like a local with a wide array of new Pit Stop items to swag out your racer and kart in the space-adventuring theme of the planet.
The Gasmoxia Grand Prix season is set to go live this today, 20 February, at 5 PM SAST. With the launch of the Gasmoxia Grand Prix this week, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled boasts a total of eight Grand Prix seasons, 40 racetracks, 12 Battle Arenas and more than 50 characters.