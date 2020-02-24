Battle Axe headed for consoles and PC

Numskull Games has announced it will be publishing Battle Axe, a pixel-art arcade adventure game, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux.

Currently live on crowdfunding site Kickstarter, having smashed its £40,000 goal with still three days to go, Battle Axe grabs one’s attention with its gorgeous pixel artwork and high-octane top-down action.

Lead designer at Numskull Games, Henk Nieborg, says: “Numskull Games brought a real passion to the table when they saw our plans for Battle Axe, with the team they’re personally invested in this sort of classic-style game. We recognised they were the right publishing partner to put Battle Axe in people’s hands and we’re especially excited with the opportunity to see our games at retail.”

Numskill games provided the following features:



Veteran team: developed by a highly experienced small team, including designer Henk Nieborg (Lionheart, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Contra 4, Xeno Crisis), composer Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Final Fight, Shovel Knight), and programmer Mike Tucker (Super House of Dead Ninjas, Xeno Crisis)

Pixel art fun – an adventure for pixel art enthusiasts, with gorgeously designed characters and environments to enjoy

Hack n’ slash adventure – classic gameplay will feel familiar yet revitalised,thanks to new gameplay elements, improved controls, detailed pixel art & animations, and a superb soundtrack by legendary composer Manamii Matsumae

Inspired by the classics – inspired by genre classics like Gauntlet and Golden Axe

Solo or co-op – choose from three highly-detailed heroes to embark with on your quest, playing alone or with a friend in local co-op

A release date for Battle Axe has not yet been announced.