Spider-Man comes to PC

Spider-Man Remastered, which was previously a PlayStation exclusive game, will be released on PC in August.

Stream of the Day

In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Gamers take the role of Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York.

Spider-Man Remastered follows suit from God of War, which was also a PlayStation exclusive title that was released on PC earlier this year.

Those who pre-purchase the game will unlock early game content, including a three-suit pack with the Iron Spider Suit, Velocity Suit and Spider-Punk, the powerful Spider-Drone Gadget and five skill points.

Pre-order from the Epic Games Store for PC here.