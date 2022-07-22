FIFA 23 features women’s clubs for the first time

FIFA 23 will feature women’s club teams for the first time with the inclusion of the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch.

FIFA 23 will feature women’s club teams for the first time with the inclusion of the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch, extending its position as the world’s most authentic football experience.

Players will also be able to experience the pinnacle of both men’s and women’s international football in FIFA 23 with the men’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 as post-launch updates at no additional cost.

Nick Wlodyka, SVP and GM, EA Sports FC, says: “We have pushed the boundaries of realism in EA SPORTS FIFA 23 through HyperMotion2, using state-of-the-art technology to capture professional men’s and women’s teams in full intensity matches that translate millions of data points into new animations in real-time. The result is the most natural and realistic motion in football gaming, and when combined with the inclusion of both men’s and women’s World Cups, women’s club football, and cross-play features, will immerse players and football fans around the world for years to come.”Navin Singh, The FA’s commercial director, says: “I’m delighted that the Barclays Women’s Super League will be one of the first women’s club competitions to feature in EA SPORTS FIFA 23, with the franchise historically having one of the largest and most engaged gaming communities in the world. The added visibility a global brand like EA SPORTS will provide for our league, teams and players cannot be underestimated. This very much supports our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women’s game in England, and highlights our commitment to open up the Barclays Women’s Super League, and make it even more accessible, to new audiences around the globe.”

Pre-orders are now available for FIFA 23 which will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on 30 September.