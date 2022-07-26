PUBG’s first concert headlines BLACKPINK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PUBG Mobile’s first virtual concert will headline popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK, as they showcase a new track “Ready For Love”.

PUBG Mobile is holding its first-ever in-game concert, with world-renowned K-pop superstars BLACKPINK taking to the virtual stage in the first of two events.

BLACKPINK will perform The Virtual, the first of two in-game concerts over two weekends this month.

The events ran from 22-23 July and will run on 29-30 July in North & South America, and 23-24 July and 30-31 July. This weekend showcases the first event series where players will experience the global chart-topping hits the band is famous for, as well as the debut of a new BLACKPINK special track, Ready For Love.

Players can obtain custom-made outfits the group will wear during their performance in-game, available until 31 August. Fans can also access the new BLACKPINK Voice Pack, with new voice commands from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, usable in-game.

How to watch

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. Players can secure their free The Virtual tickets in-game and preload the Concert Resource Pack now to prepare for the show. Players will be able to watch BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: [The Virtual] at the dates and times below.