Stream of the Day
PUBG’s first concert headlines BLACKPINK
PUBG Mobile’s first virtual concert will headline popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK, as they showcase a new track “Ready For Love”.
PUBG Mobile is holding its first-ever in-game concert, with world-renowned K-pop superstars BLACKPINK taking to the virtual stage in the first of two events.
BLACKPINK will perform The Virtual, the first of two in-game concerts over two weekends this month.
The events ran from 22-23 July and will run on 29-30 July in North & South America, and 23-24 July and 30-31 July. This weekend showcases the first event series where players will experience the global chart-topping hits the band is famous for, as well as the debut of a new BLACKPINK special track, Ready For Love.
Players can obtain custom-made outfits the group will wear during their performance in-game, available until 31 August. Fans can also access the new BLACKPINK Voice Pack, with new voice commands from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, usable in-game.
How to watch
PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. Players can secure their free The Virtual tickets in-game and preload the Concert Resource Pack now to prepare for the show. Players will be able to watch BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: [The Virtual] at the dates and times below.