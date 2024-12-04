Innovation meets Mezcal

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Words like “recyclable” and “hand-finished” and “biodegradable” are not often associated with spirits, but the Lost Explorer Mezcal is no ordinary drink.

A combination of authenticity, versatility and cultural richness is driving mezcal’s growing presence on the global spirits stage. As premium spirits like single malt whisky continue to gain traction, artisanal spirits like mezcal stand out with its distinctive smoky flavour, authenticity and quality craftsmanship making.

This makes it a favourite ingredient in both classic and contemporary cocktails, according to Rowan Leibbrandt, founding partner of premium drinks distributor Truman & Orange.

His company is introducing South Africans to the mystery and beauty of Mexico’s ancient artisanal craft with the arrival of The Lost Explorer Mezcal in South Africa. Handcrafted from 100% agave grown under the sun-drenched skies of Oaxaca’s Valles Centrales, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is a luxurious journey into mezcal tradition and sustainability.

In collaboration with award-winning “maestro mezcalero” Don Fortino Ramos and his daughter Xitlali, The Lost Explorer Mezcal introduces South Africans to three distinct expressions: Espadín, Tobalá, and Salmiana.

Each is crafted to honour the rich biodiversity of the agave plant and the rhythms of its natural environment. Cultivated with care and harvested in harmony with the land, each varietal offers a unique tasting profile that invites a deeper connection to the earth and an invitation to “live curiously”:

Espadín – After 8 years of growth in Oaxaca’s arid valleys, Espadín emerges as a balanced mezcal with subtle hints of apple, ripe fruits and a mild smoky finish, complemented by an herbaceous sweetness.

Tobalá – Known as the “Explorer Agave,” Tobalá matures over 10 years in high-altitude canyons, offering rich notes of tobacco, cocoa and vanilla with an umami edge that’s perfect for adventurous palates.

Salmiana – The wild Salmiana agave, harvested after 12 years in its high-altitude terroir, delivers an herbaceous, gently spicy profile, with hints of green chili, grapefruit and the earthy freshness of agave after rainfall.

Commitment to sustainability and craft

The Lost Explorer Mezcal is a sustainable tribute to Mexico’s land and its people. From recyclable crystal bottles crafted in Mexico to hand-finished wood stoppers and biodegradable beeswax seals, every detail honours the environment and supports the local community in Oaxaca. The brand’s commitment extends to using more than 50% recycled glass and continuously giving back to the mezcal-producing regions it calls home.

The Lost Explorer Mezcal was celebrated as the world’s most awarded mezcal in 2021, following its global launch. It won numerous accolades, including the Taste Master title at The Tequila and Mezcal Masters Awards.