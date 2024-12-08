Product of the Day
Matric Live named FNB App of the Year
The winning app included interactive video lessons, gamified study experiences, mock exam simulations, and AI chat for instant academic support.
Matric Live, an educational app aimed at Grade 10 to 12 learners, was named 2024 FNB App of the Year at an awards ceremony in Johannesburg last week.
The winning app impressed the judges with its dynamic approach to learning through interactive video lessons, gamified study experiences, mock exam simulations, and an AI chat feature that provides instant academic support. Beyond winning the App of the Year award, Matric Live also secured victories in the Huawei Category 15 and Best Breakthrough Developer categories.
The FNB App of the Year Awards reconsidered the most groundbreaking digital solutions that are poised to make a meaningful impact in South Africa and the continent. Finalists participated in a rigorous three-stage judging process that assessed creativity, feasibility, technical execution, and potential impact. The competition culminated in live pitches to an esteemed panel of judges, including business and technology leaders.
FNB App of the Year Winner Lesego Finger and FNB Commercial CEO -Gorden Little, Photo supplied
As part of the prize, the winning team will attend an international IT conference of their choice, valued at R250,000. Previous winners leveraged the prize to raise funds, network with global technology leaders and scale their apps to reach wider audiences.
In addition to the FNB App of the Year award, the ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in various categories, offering a holistic take on the talent within the African tech landscape and ecosystem. The category winners included:
- Best Financial Solution – Vault22
- Best Educational Solution – Mediclinic Baby
- Best Health Solution – October Health
- Best Agricultural Solution – FarmRanger
- Best African Solution – Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef
- Best Consumer Solution and Most Innovative Solution – Checkers Sixty60
- Best Enterprise Solution – Eyerus App
- Best Gaming Solution – Super Dragon Punch Force 3
- Best Hackathon Solution – Jiinue
- People’s Choice Award – Netstar
- For more information, visit https://appoftheyear.co.za/