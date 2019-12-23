Product of the Day
Sony’s Xperia 1 and 5 among first to go Android 10
The latest flagships by Sony will be among the first to get the latest major version update of Android.
Owners of the Xperia 1 or Xperia 5 can now upgrade to Google’s Android 10. This makes Sony one of the first manufacturers to offer the update.
The Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 were launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and IFA Berlin this year.
Most notably, the Xperia 5 features a triple-lens camera with critically acclaimed Eye AF technology from Sony’s Alpha cameras, continuous burst shooting at up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure), with increased calculations up to 30 fps.
The upgrade is now live in several countries and Sony says it will continue to roll out to more devices in 2020. The flagship Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 smartphones are among the first to receive the new tech, but owners of other devices will also be able to update their devices soon.
Owners of Xperia 10, 10 Plus, XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium and XZ3 devices can expect to access the upgrade from early 2020 onwards.
Product of the Day
LG 5K monitor enhances Mac and iPad Pro
LG’s new UltraFine 5K monitor offers extended usability and plug-and-play connectivity with Mac and iPad Pro, via USB Type-C.
LG has introduced a new 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display, along with a 24-inch UltraFine 4K Display, which are high-quality monitors that are designed for the latest Apple products that use USB Type-C display connectivity.
Designed to enhance productivity, the LG UltraFine 5K delivers powerful all-around performance and the latest connectivity options. With Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C support, the monitor is a great companion for the latest Mac notebooks and desktops, as well as iPad Pro.
The monitors allow users to configure a versatile Mac workstation with video, audio and data transfer through a single cable. Thanks to its 94-watt power output, it can also charge any USB-C compliant host such as Mac or iPad.
The LG UltraFine 5K is a wide-screen solution that delivers precise detail and colour for creative designers, photographers and videographers. It boasts P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness for optimised images, and no calibration is required. The monitor’s 218 pixels per inch (PPI) results in more than 14.7 million pixels that render lifelike images and razor-sharp text for viewing multiple windows and tools simultaneously. The built-in camera, microphone, and stereo speakers provide a rich multimedia experience without having extra accessories.
It is designed for flexibility, with adjustable height and tilt for user comfort, even when they move the display around. Compatibility with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 enables users to control brightness and volume directly from the Touch Bar or keyboard on MacBook Pro. Additionally, the monitor’s ambient light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness when connected to a Mac. The retail price for the UltraFine 5K is $1,299.99 in the US.
With the LG UltraFine 4K monitor’s screen at 23.7-inches, ten percent larger than the previous version, users can experience similarly realistic colours and the full coverage of the P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness. With a Mac, the Thunderbolt 3 ports can be used to daisy chain two 4K displays.
The LG UltraFine 5K is available in the US. Local availability has not yet been announced.
Cars
Opel’s car front camera wins connectivity award
The front camera on Opel cars has won the Car Connectivity Award for 2019.
The Opel front camera has won the ‘Car Connectivity Award 2019’. The system, which is offered in the Astra compact, was voted into first place in the ‘price-performance stars’ category by the readers of authoritative German car magazine auto motor und sport and the podcast Moove.
The German brand’s front camera has already won many awards in previous generations and is offered as standard equipment on several model variants. It is the key component of numerous driver assistance systems such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.
“Opel has always made innovative technology available to a wide customer base”, said Vice President of Communications at Opel, Harald Hamprecht, at the prize-giving. “The popular front camera is a good example. We want to offer our customers cars that are advanced as well as safe and comfortable. The readers want the same, which is why we are particularly pleased to win this award.”
This year was the sixth time that readers of auto motor und sport and Moove have elected the winners of the ‘Car Connectivity Award’. They could choose from cars and technologies in 11 categories, e.g. ‘telephone integration’ and ‘price-performance stars’ to ‘connected e-cars’. More than 12,000 readers and users took part in this year’s election.
‘Opel Front Camera’ Functionality Explained:
Driver Assistance Systems
The Opel Front Camera operates at speeds above 60 km and monitors the area in front of the vehicle via a camera positioned on the windscreen’s upper area. This camera collects information continually, analyses it and informs the driver on required information and warning signals allowing for safer driving.
Forward Collison Alert / Follow Distance Indicator
Forward Collision Alert pre-warns of a possible front-end collision, with some Opel models automatically going into brake mode if the driver fails to act accordingly. The functionality is to pre-warn of a possible accident due to the reduction in set, safe following distance.
The Opel Front Camera calculates the distance between the driven vehicle and the vehicle ahead, and can be set to suit the driver’s preferred style of driving with green symbolising a safe distance and amber warning of a reduced safety measurement.
Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist
The Lane Departure Warning is enhanced by a Lane Keep Assist function that guides the driver via the steering wheel controls if drifting out of the designated lane is experienced – unless the correct directional indicator has been activated.
Traffic Sign Recognition
The Opel Front Camera has the capability and processing power to detect traffic signs within its Traffic Sign Assist system. This allows the driver to know what speed the current road demands, plus what category of road they are travelling on.