LG 5K monitor enhances Mac and iPad Pro

LG has introduced a new 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display, along with a 24-inch UltraFine 4K Display, which are high-quality monitors that are designed for the latest Apple products that use USB Type-C display connectivity.

Designed to enhance productivity, the LG UltraFine 5K delivers powerful all-around performance and the latest connectivity options. With Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C support, the monitor is a great companion for the latest Mac notebooks and desktops, as well as iPad Pro.

The monitors allow users to configure a versatile Mac workstation with video, audio and data transfer through a single cable. Thanks to its 94-watt power output, it can also charge any USB-C compliant host such as Mac or iPad.

The LG UltraFine 5K is a wide-screen solution that delivers precise detail and colour for creative designers, photographers and videographers. It boasts P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness for optimised images, and no calibration is required. The monitor’s 218 pixels per inch (PPI) results in more than 14.7 million pixels that render lifelike images and razor-sharp text for viewing multiple windows and tools simultaneously. The built-in camera, microphone, and stereo speakers provide a rich multimedia experience without having extra accessories.

It is designed for flexibility, with adjustable height and tilt for user comfort, even when they move the display around. Compatibility with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 enables users to control brightness and volume directly from the Touch Bar or keyboard on MacBook Pro. Additionally, the monitor’s ambient light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness when connected to a Mac. The retail price for the UltraFine 5K is $1,299.99 in the US.

With the LG UltraFine 4K monitor’s screen at 23.7-inches, ten percent larger than the previous version, users can experience similarly realistic colours and the full coverage of the P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness. With a Mac, the Thunderbolt 3 ports can be used to daisy chain two 4K displays.

The LG UltraFine 5K is available in the US. Local availability has not yet been announced.