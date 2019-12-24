Product of the Day
Lego recreates iconic Nissan GT-R NISMO
Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R NISMO (NISsan MOtorsport) pays tribute to the legendary Japanese supercar. The set will be available in the first half of 2020.
Since the introduction of the Lego wheel in 1962, cars have played a central role in thousands of Lego sets. The Lego Group and Nissan have revealed a model that pays tribute to one of the most iconic Japanese supercars, the Nissan GT-R NISMO. This is the first partnership between Lego and a Japanese automaker.
The Lego model was revealed by Lego Group CEO Niels B Christiansen and Asako Hoshino, executive vice president at Nissan, at the automaker’s global headquarters in Yokohama today.
Niels B. Christiansen says: “In addition to offering a wonderful and fun building and play experience, we hope the model will also inspire children to learn more about engineering and how to create things in real life. Just as engineers across decades have improved the design and performance of this car, children build, unbuild and rebuild during play – stimulating and developing crucial skills, such as creativity, resilience, problem-solving and critical thinking. Inspiring them to become the builders of tomorrow is our mission.”
Asako Hoshino says: “The Nissan GT-R and the Lego brand are both renowned and loved by fans of all ages throughout the world, and we are honoured to be the first-ever Japanese car manufacturer to partner with the Lego Group. Many of our Nissan customers can trace their automotive passion back to when they built Lego cars as children. With this partnership, everyone can be a `takumi’ – the specialized craftsmen that build the GT-R. And, it’s the GT-R’s 50th anniversary this year, so what better way to celebrate than to share the GT-R with Nissan and Lego fans around the world.”
Iconic taillights recreated in bricks
The model will be available globally in January 2020. It’s one of the first in the 2020 Speed Champions themed sets, which will be 25% bigger than in previous years. It is made from 298 Lego elements, and captures the authentic and intricate details of the life-size race car in a relatively small Lego model. This posed an interesting challenge for Lego design lead Chris Stamp:
“In Lego Speed Champions, we always aim to include new types of racing vehicles. And when we focused on drifting and racing, the record-breaking Nissan GT-R, and especially the new GT-R NISMO, was at the top of our wish list. Authenticity is always our main concern, and we spent a lot of time exploring different building techniques to correctly recreate the taillights, as they are one of the most recognizable details on the car. I am really happy with the end result.”
Hiroshi Tamura, Nissan’s chief product specialist for the GT-R – known informally as “Mr. GT-R” – gave the scaled-down Lego version his stamp of approval: “The GT-R has been part of my life since I was 10 years old. Working with the Lego Group was like awakening my inner 10-year-old self to rediscover what makes the GT-R so special to me. It’s amazing how much the Lego Group’s attention to detail reminds me of our own craftsmen.”
The key differences between the real Nissan GT-R NISMO and the Lego version are:
|Nissan GT-R NISMO
|Lego Nissan GT-R NISMO
|Development time
|10-plus years
|Approximately 12 months
|Parts
|More than 90,000
|298
|Assembly time
|Approximately 8 hours for the vehicle, plus additional hours for the takumi-built engine
|Expert Lego builder: 20 minutes
Normal Lego builder: 1 hour
|Top speed
|315+ kph *2
|Hand-driven
|Gears
|6-speed dual-clutch
|1 forward, 1 backward
|Weight
|1720 kg
|193 g
|Building instructions
|Not included
|Included
|Fuel
|Premium gasoline
|Creativity
|Range
|550+ km *3
|Unlimited
|Hours of fun
|Endless
|Endless
The Lego Nissan GT-R NISMO will be available in 2020.
Sony’s Xperia 1 and 5 among first to go Android 10
The latest flagships by Sony will be among the first to get the latest major version update of Android.
Owners of the Xperia 1 or Xperia 5 can now upgrade to Google’s Android 10. This makes Sony one of the first manufacturers to offer the update.
The Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 were launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and IFA Berlin this year.
Most notably, the Xperia 5 features a triple-lens camera with critically acclaimed Eye AF technology from Sony’s Alpha cameras, continuous burst shooting at up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure), with increased calculations up to 30 fps.
The upgrade is now live in several countries and Sony says it will continue to roll out to more devices in 2020. The flagship Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 smartphones are among the first to receive the new tech, but owners of other devices will also be able to update their devices soon.
Owners of Xperia 10, 10 Plus, XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium and XZ3 devices can expect to access the upgrade from early 2020 onwards.
LG 5K monitor enhances Mac and iPad Pro
LG’s new UltraFine 5K monitor offers extended usability and plug-and-play connectivity with Mac and iPad Pro, via USB Type-C.
LG has introduced a new 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display, along with a 24-inch UltraFine 4K Display, which are high-quality monitors that are designed for the latest Apple products that use USB Type-C display connectivity.
Designed to enhance productivity, the LG UltraFine 5K delivers powerful all-around performance and the latest connectivity options. With Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C support, the monitor is a great companion for the latest Mac notebooks and desktops, as well as iPad Pro.
The monitors allow users to configure a versatile Mac workstation with video, audio and data transfer through a single cable. Thanks to its 94-watt power output, it can also charge any USB-C compliant host such as Mac or iPad.
The LG UltraFine 5K is a wide-screen solution that delivers precise detail and colour for creative designers, photographers and videographers. It boasts P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness for optimised images, and no calibration is required. The monitor’s 218 pixels per inch (PPI) results in more than 14.7 million pixels that render lifelike images and razor-sharp text for viewing multiple windows and tools simultaneously. The built-in camera, microphone, and stereo speakers provide a rich multimedia experience without having extra accessories.
It is designed for flexibility, with adjustable height and tilt for user comfort, even when they move the display around. Compatibility with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 enables users to control brightness and volume directly from the Touch Bar or keyboard on MacBook Pro. Additionally, the monitor’s ambient light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness when connected to a Mac. The retail price for the UltraFine 5K is $1,299.99 in the US.
With the LG UltraFine 4K monitor’s screen at 23.7-inches, ten percent larger than the previous version, users can experience similarly realistic colours and the full coverage of the P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness. With a Mac, the Thunderbolt 3 ports can be used to daisy chain two 4K displays.
The LG UltraFine 5K is available in the US. Local availability has not yet been announced.