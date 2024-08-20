New Snapdragon chip promises affordable AI

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Qualcomm says the 7s Gen 3 mobile platform will bring remarkable AI experiences to more affordable smartphones.

Qualcomm Technologies this week introduced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, “building on the 7-series momentum of bringing enhanced capabilities to more users”.

The Platform is the latest addition to the “s” segment, which leverages specially selected features from the 7-series to make Qualcomm advanced technologies more accessible to all, including generative AI, mobile gaming, camera and video.

The new platform offers on-device generative AI capabilities with support for large language models including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 at 1B parameters. It also features new adventure-packed mobile gaming experiences powered by the powerful Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and professional-grade camera and video capture features.

The platform achieves new performance heights across the board, with nearly 20% improved CPU performance thanks to the latest Qualcomm Kryo CPU, up to 40% accelerated GPU, over 30% better AI performance and 12% overall power savings.

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support,” says Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies.

“This platform is another proof point in our commitment to deliver the best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers at every price.”

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will be initially adopted by Xiaomi, with the first device expected to be announced next month. Realme, Samsung and Sharp are also expected to announce the adoption of Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the coming months.