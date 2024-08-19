AI-driven Zephyrus gaming laptop arrives

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 delivers AI-enhanced performance for gaming and productivity, powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 processor.

The new Asus gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605, unveiled at CES 2024, is now available in South Africa. It is equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring 12 cores, 24 threads, and an integrated AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU that delivers up to 50 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance.

The CPU, combined with integrated Radeon 890M graphics, offers 31 TOPS of processing power. This is further enhanced by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, which delivers up to 321 TOPS of AI performance.

The device features DLSS 3 super resolution, which leverages AI to enhance frame rates and image quality. The processing power allows it to run multiple AI applications simultaneously.

Supporting this hardware is the ROG Intelligent Cooling system, which includes liquid metal on the CPU and fibre-and-mesh heat-pipe system with a tri-fan design featuring second-generation Arc Flow Fans.

The Zephyrus G16 is crafted from CNC-milled aluminium and features a customisable Slash Lighting array on the lid. Its ROG Nebula display with OLED panel features a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.5K resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The laptop has 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and support for the latest SD Express 7.0 standard. It is the first ROG laptop to support WiFi 7.

Detailed specifications:

Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUMax TGP 105 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 16″ ROG Nebula Display OLED panel 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 240 Hz / 0.2 ms, 100% DCI-P3, with NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1Dolby Vision Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-7500 MHz (onboard memory) Storage Up to 4 TB (2 TB + 2 TB) M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard 1-Zone RGB Audio Stereo speakers Smart Amplifier Dolby Atmos Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation WiFi / Bluetooth WiFi 7 Bluetooth v5.4 I/O Ports 1 x USB4 (supports DisplayPort / Power Delivery)

1 x Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 (supports DisplayPort / Power Delivery)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x SD Card Reader (SD 7.0)

1 x Audio jack 1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack Battery 90Wh Dimensions 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74cm Weight 1.85kg

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is available on the ASUS eShop, Evetech and Takealot. It will be available in-store at Incredible Connection starting September 2024, for R52,999.