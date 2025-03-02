Product of the Day
Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 14 Series in SA
Mobile giant highlights rugged design, AI-powered features, and high-performance specs at Johannesburg event.
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 14 Series to the South African market, following a post-launch event held in Johannesburg last month. The event showcased the device’s durability, advanced camera system, and AI-driven capabilities, underscoring Xiaomi’s strategy to expand its presence in the mid-range smartphone segment.
Photo courtesy Xiaomi.
The highlight of the launch was the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which features Xiaomi’s All-Star Armor Structure, designed for enhanced drop, scratch, and water resistance. The phone’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display and IP68 rating offer added protection against the elements, while a choice of premium finishes – including “vegan leather in Lavender Purple” – aims to appeal to style-conscious consumers.
Photo supplied.
Beyond durability, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, optimised for performance and energy efficiency. Xiaomi also emphasized the phone’s 200MP triple-camera system, equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and AI-enhanced imaging tools, positioning it as a competitive option for mobile photography enthusiasts.
With AI integrations like Google Gemini and AI Notes, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G aims to streamline productivity and search functions. The phone is now available at leading South African retailers and Xiaomi’s official online platforms.