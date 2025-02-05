New Asus laptop claims lightweight flag

Photo courtesy Asus.

Featuring a Ceraluminum chassis, the Zenbook A14 weighs under 1kg, making it the latest laptop in its category.

The Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407) has launched in South Africa, with Asus touting the laptop as the lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PC on the market, weighing 980g. The A14 is the first Zenbook to incorporate the latest Snapdragon X Series AI-enabled processors.

The Zenbook A14’s chassis is crafted entirely from Ceraluminum, a material that is 30% lighter and three times stronger than traditional anodised aluminium. Designed for durability and portability, the laptop underwent rigorous testing, including scratch resistance evaluations in a rotating drum with keys and coins, 50cm drop tests for shock resistance, and 18,000 rub tests for wear resistance. These tests ensure the A14 remains scratch-resistant, impact-resilient, and long-lasting.

The laptop maintains a minimalist aesthetic with a nature-inspired colour palette, staying true to the Zenbook design tradition. It features an enlarged touchpad with Smart Gesture support and a variety of I/O ports for expanded connectivity.

Photo supplied.

Performance and features

Powered by the Snapdragon X Series processors, the Zenbook A14 prioritises power efficiency and performance, offering extended battery life and supporting CPU TDP up to 45W. The dual-fan thermal system ensures efficient cooling with minimal noise, while a 70Wh high-capacity battery delivers over 32 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

As a Copilot+ PC, the A14 integrates AI-powered features to enhance productivity and creativity. The 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU enables real-time insights, task optimisation, and improved responsiveness, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient app loading.

Photo supplied.

Multimedia and security

The 14-inch FHD Asus Lumina OLED display and super-linear speaker system enhances the multimedia experience, complemented by Snapdragon Sound technology for high-resolution audio and at low latency. Security features include the Microsoft Pluton processor, Windows passkeys, and an AI-powered IR camera system for facial recognition, Adaptive Lock, and Adaptive Dimming to enhance privacy and usability.

Cross-device functionality

With Windows Phone Link and Snapdragon Seamless integration, users can connect their Android or iOS devices to the laptop for call management, notifications, and file transfers. Screen mirroring, easy file sharing, and synchronisation further enhance cross-device functionality, creating a unified workflow.

Pricing and availability

The Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407) is available on Asus eStore and Evetech with other retailers to follow, at a recommended retail price of R29,999.