‘Sledding game’ hits the slopes this week

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A new multiplayer snow-sports title, Sledding Game, launches tomorrow (30 April 2026). The casual hangout experience is built around sledding, proximity-based voice chat, and a mix of competitive and relaxed activities.

The launch date was announced during Triple-i Initiative 2026 , an online video showcase where indie studios share trailers, gameplay reveals, and release updates.

The core of Sledding Game centres on multiplayer sessions where players can join public or private lobbies and interact in real time. Proximity voice chat allows nearby players to communicate naturally, shaping the experience around spontaneous conversations and group activities rather than structured matches alone. Lobbies are expected to support up to around 30 players, although higher player counts have been tested and may be adjusted based on performance and gameplay balance.

Image courtesy Steam.

Gameplay blends racing and trick-based scoring with open-ended exploration. Players can compete to reach the bottom of slopes first or earn points through jumps and improvised ramps. Ragdoll physics play a central role in these moments, turning crashes into exaggerated visual events that contribute to the game’s tone.

Beyond sledding, the game includes a range of side activities designed to extend engagement. These include snowball fights, darts, curling, and social spaces such as cabins where players can gather. The design places equal emphasis on competitive play and casual interaction, positioning the game as both a multiplayer activity hub and a light sandbox.

Image courtesy Steam.

Character customisation is another key feature, with players able to select from animal-based avatars and unlock cosmetic items for both characters and sleds through in-game progression. This system supports personalisation while reinforcing the social aspects of shared spaces.

Exploration elements feature lightly structured boundaries. Players who move too far from the playable area trigger an encounter with a yeti, which returns them to the main map. This mechanic aims to add a humorous constraint to open exploration without introducing traditional barriers.

Music for the game is credited to James Wrigley and Introverted Spacemen, with logo artwork by Addy G Brown.

Where to play Sledding Game

Sledding Game launches on 30 April 2026 into Early Access on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.