African gaming market reaches $1.8bn

Africa gained 32-million new gamers in 2024, according to new research by Carry1st and Newzoo.

Africa’s gaming market reached over $1.8-billion in 2024, according to a new research report undertaken for Carry1st by the games data platform Newzoo. This marks a 12.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth, outpacing global gaming growth sixfold (2.1% YoY).

The findings reveal that mobile gaming drove growth, representing nearly 90% ($1.6-billion) of the market. It is estimated that 32-million new gamers joined Africa’s gaming market in 2024, with the vast majority on mobile.

The research reveals an estimated 349-million gamers across the African continent, of which 304-million were mobile gamers. The number of gamers grew by 32-million from 317-million in 2023, representing a 10% YoY increase.

The latest figures mark the first time data released by Carry1st has encompassed the entire African continent rather than being limited to sub-Saharan Africa, as it was in previous years. In 2021, when Carry1st’s analysis focused on sub-Saharan Africa, the number of gamers was estimated at 186-million.

Africa’s gaming revolution

Africa’s gaming market is evolving rapidly, emerging as a major force in the global gaming landscape. In 2023, Newzoo and Carry1st projected that sub-Saharan Africa’s gaming market would reach $1-billion by 2024.

The growth highlights Africa’s evolution from an emerging market to a major player in the global gaming industry. With widespread mobile adoption, increasing internet access, and innovative payment solutions driving expansion, Africa’s gaming market continues to grow. As global markets see slower growth, Africa’s rapid growth underlines the market’s enormous potential.

Key findings:

The number of gamers in Africa increased by 32-million in 2024, from 317-million to 349-million, representing a 10% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Mobile gamers made up 87% of the total player base, with 304-million playing on mobile.

Africa’s gaming market grew six times faster than the global average, with global growth sitting at just 2.1% YoY in 2024.

The African gaming market grew from $1.6-billion in 2023 to $1.8-billion in 2024, representing a 12.4% YoY increase. Mobile gaming continues to dominate, accounting for $1.6-billion of the total $1.8-billion market, with a 14% YoY increase.

Closely examining countries in the region based on forecasts for 2024, the data reveals: Egypt led with $368-million in revenue, followed by Nigeria ($300-million) and South Africa ($278-million). Eritrea and Niger were the fastest-growing countries in gaming revenue, while Equatorial Guinea and Seychelles were the slowest-growing.



“Building on our previous collaborations with Newzoo, this new data illuminates the explosive growth of Africa’s gaming market,” says Cordel Robbin-Coker, CEO and co-founder of Carry1st.

“The dominance of mobile gaming, making up nearly 90% of the market, highlights the distinct path Africa is taking – leapfrogging traditional platforms. With such growth in players and spending, it’s clear that Africa is one of the few places to find secular growth in an industry that is otherwise showing signs of maturity.”

Michiel Buijsman, principal games market analyst of Newzoo, says: “Africa’s gaming sector is growing rapidly and outpacing global trends, which signals that the continent is catching up and its growth cannot be overlooked. With a fast-growing mobile online population and 90% of its $1.8-billion market coming from mobile gaming, it’s clear where growth opportunities can be found.”