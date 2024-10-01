Voice of Solid Snake brings ‘SteamDolls’ to life

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

David Hayter, alongside familiar voices from the ‘Metal Gear’ series, features in the new action-platformer ‘Order of Chaos’.

David Hayter, known for voicing Solid Snake in the Metal Gear video game series, takes on a new stealth role as The Whisper in the upcoming action-platformer SteamDolls: Order of Chaos.

At the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, a teaser featuring Hayter was streamed, alongside a new demo that showcased the gritty, comic book-inspired world of the dark fantasy, action game.

The voices of Jennifer Hale and Christopher Randolph from the Metal Gear Solid series also feature.

Gameplay and world

Players take control of The Whisper, a skilled thief navigating a crumbling steampunk city. The game’s mechanics mix stealth with direct combat. Slip through the shadows, or face enemies head-on with brutal finishers.

Inspired by games like Hollow Knight and Castlevania, SteamDolls offers platforming and combat within a labyrinthine city. The hand-drawn cutscenes and the comic book aesthetic bring this dystopian world to life, with hacking mechanics allowing players to unlock hidden memories and deeper lore.

The game is set in a decaying industrial city, where society has collapsed and citizens have become twisted, mindless figures. The world is full of dark mysteries and grotesque adversaries.

Demo and availability

A free demo for SteamDolls: Order of Chaos, developed by the French studio The Shady Gentlemen, will be available on Steam from 3 October 2024. Pricing and release details for the full game have not been confirmed yet.