‘Transformers One’ trailer debuts in space

The upcoming movie features the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron going from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies.

In a spacecraft 125,000 feet above the Earth, the trailer for Transformers One debuted last week. The upcoming movie features the origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Optimus Prime and Megatron, went from being brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies.

The spacecraft launched with a live-streamed countdown showing the journey into space on18 April 2024). After one hour, it reached its peak above the Earth, and revealed the trailer. A custom introduction video of Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax / Optimus Prime) and Brian Tyree Henry (D-16 / Megatron) was also featured. The event was streamed from @TransformersMovie social accounts, The Paramount Pictures YouTube channel, and co-streamed by Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.

Transformers One is the untold story behind the origins of the leaders of two opposing factions. Once friends, Orion Pax and D-16 bonded like brothers, and changed the fate of their world, Cybertron, forever.

Other cast members include Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1), Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. It is directed by Josh Cooley, and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem.