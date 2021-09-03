Movie of the Week
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Out now in cinemas
Shang-Chi is the newest hero to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, he must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation
Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation. This film forms part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Shang-Chi is the first new character in this phase.
The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.
The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.
