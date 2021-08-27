Movie of the Week
King of Boys – Streaming on Netflix
With the sequel out now, the 2018 film follows a powerful businesswoman. When her political ambitions are threatened by her underworld connections, the ensuing power struggle could cost her everything.
King of Boys follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. She is a pillar of society — loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few.
As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear. To come out of this on top, she will need every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness, and strategy that took her to the top, as well as the loyalty of those closest to her. But who can she really trust?
The sequel is out now on Netflix as a series. Read about it here.
King of Boys is available to stream now on Netflix.
