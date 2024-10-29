New lab to curb road crashes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The CSIR Transport Safety Lab will improve Africa’s road safety policies and products.

The CSIR has unveiled a new Transport Safety Lab on its Scientia campus in Pretoria. The lab features a stationary driving simulator, as well as a vehicle equipped with sensors to collect data on driver behaviour and the environment on the road.

The facility was formally opened by Professor Blade Nzimande, Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, on 24 October 2024.

Dr Sandile Malinga, CSIR Smart Society group executive, says the lab will collect and analyse road safety data from the real-world and simulations, which can be used to improve transport safety policies and products.

“This dual approach gives the CSIR Transport Safety Lab a unique sweet spot in the industry, merging laboratory precision with practical, on-the-road experimentation,” he says.

CSIR senior researcher Lerato Kgoa says that the lab’s testing vehicle, known as the Drive Lab, can gather live data from South African roads, enabling researchers to analyse signage visibility, road conditions, and driver behaviour patterns under various circumstances.

The driving simulator, known as the Simulator Lab, housed at the CSIR, plays a complementary role, because it can recreate hazardous driving conditions in a controlled environment. This allows researchers to observe how drivers respond to dangers like adverse weather conditions, poor visibility or challenging road surfaces.

“By simulating these scenarios without the real-world risks, researchers can gather valuable data on driver behaviour, decision-making processes, and potential improvements in road safety measures,” says Kgoa.

The lab boasts experts in transport safety, human behaviour, and crash analysis, and has already conducted a successful pilot study on the perception of fluorescent yellow by drivers.

A testing vehicle, called the Drive Lab, is fitted with sensors to gather data on the conditions of South African roads, signage visibility and how other drivers behave in the real world.

Malinga says that the lab’s research supports the Safe System Approach that South Africa has adopted, where road users, policymakers, transport planners, vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure designers, and road agencies all share the responsibility for improving road safety. This approach is a globally recognized framework endorsed by the United Nations.

Dr Thulani Dlamini, CEO of the CSIR, says original equipment manufacturers, transport operators and private investors can use the new facility to test and refine new products such as vehicles, road restraint systems and digital technologies.

“Early involvement ensures that industry leaders gain a competitive edge as they co-develop cutting-edge solutions with the CSIR’s research experts,” says Dlamini. “We encourage industry partners to join us in reducing road crashes and ensuring sustainable road infrastructure in South Africa and beyond.”

He says that the lab will also enable evidence-based policy-making aligned with South Africa’s National Road Safety Strategy 2016-2030, and that it will work with continental bodies such as the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Namibia Road Authority.

“The lab’s insights are set to inform regulatory frameworks, support law enforcement strategies, and influence infrastructure development.”

The CSIR Transport Safety Lab is funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.