Go guns blazing in new Call of Duty

Combat a shadowy force in Black Ops 6, featuring a new type of movement, and the return of Zombies.

Black Ops 6, the next instalment in the iconic Call of Duty military series, has been unveiled. The game was revealed at the 2024 Microsoft Xbox Game Showcase and Call of Duty Direct, described as a “dynamic and intense spy thriller, a mind-bending story where you’re never sure who to trust, and what is real.”

The story is set in the early 1990s, a period marked by the end of the Cold War and significant global political transitions. Players are dropped into a clandestine conspiracy where a shadowy force has infiltrated the U.S. government. Go rogue to combat this hidden enemy, diving into a narrative featuring intrigue, distrust, and psychological revelations.

Following the aftermath of Black Ops Cold War, and set against the backdrop of global political upheaval, the storyline weaves through significant historical events, such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the Gulf War.

Key features include:

Omnimovement: Allowing players to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction, adding fluidity and realism to combat manoeuvres. This movement type is a first for Call of Duty.

Intelligent Movement: Features like Sprint Assist, Mantle Assist, and Crouch Assist to simplify complex movements.

Increased Enemy Hit Zones: Doubling the number of target regions for more realistic takedowns.

World Connectivity: Enhancing animation and player-world interaction for seamless gameplay.

Multiplayer Maps: 16 new maps, with twelve Core 6v6 maps and four small-sized Strike maps designed for 2v2 or Face Off 6v6 matches.

Round-Based Zombies resurrects: Continuing the Dark Aether narrative from Black Ops Cold War, players will face hordes of undead in locations with powerful weapons, secrets, and easter eggs, blending classic elements in two new maps, Terminus and Liberty Falls

The Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal event is scheduled for 28 August 2024, at Call of Duty NEXT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is published by Activision, with development led by Treyarch and Raven Software, and additional support from multiple studios including Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games. It releases on 25 October 2024.

* Preorder ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ here.