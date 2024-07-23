Spooky Boo Crew teams up in ‘Monster High’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Skulltimate Secrets’, players customise a character and head off to uncover secrets and prevent chaos from ensuing.

In Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, strange things are occurring on the schoolgrounds, and it’s up to players to stop chaos from plaguing the halls.

In the singleplayer 3D platformer, befriend Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and the other members of the Boo Crew to explore different locations, and uncover Hidden Rooms secrets.

One can choose from six monster types to craft a character, picking from an array of spooky hairstyles, haunt-couture clothing, and accessories.

“Monster High continues to resonate with kids and fans as a space to celebrate their true selves, and now we are introducing new characters and a spooktacular mystery to uncover for players on all major consoles and PC,” said Erika Winterholler, head of business development, digital gaming at Mattel. “Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets lets players of all backgrounds imagine themselves as part of The Boo Crew and gives them the chance to express their personality in a quirky, playful way that embraces inclusion and creativity.”

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games, said: “Monster High is an IP that truly encourages fans to express every part of themselves and think outside the box. We couldn’t be prouder to help build on its legacy and reintroduce the Boo Crew to a new generation of players.

“As the latest Monster High video game to be released on all consoles and PC, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets invites fans to explore faithful recreations of the school, experience a brand-new story, and design their own ghoulish character. Mattel has worked with us every step of the way, providing us the tools and support to create something that will be special for fans old and new.”

Developed by Petoons Studio, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets releases on 29 October 2024. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC available on Steam and the Microsoft Store.