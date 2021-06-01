SanDisk goes Professional

At its Flash Perspective event last week, Western Digital has unveiled a new SanDisk Professional brand of premium storage solutions for content creators and professionals. From producing the latest blockbuster film to ‘capturing the moment’ at a destination wedding, the SanDisk Professional portfolio is designed to deliver scalable, high-performance, reliable solutions across industries globally.

“As a professional photographer and filmmaker, my livelihood depends on how I get the job done. There is no room for error. I need the most advanced, reliable and trusted equipment out in the field,” says Lucas Gilman, adventure photographer and filmmaker. “For years I’ve relied on SanDisk and G-Technology solutions because they enable me to focus on the moment with confidence that my creativity won’t be interrupted, and without concern about whether or not they can keep up with my technical needs.”

Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of the Consumer Solutions business at Western Digital, said, “Our customers trust their life’s work to our products. We design and create solutions for every stage of the creative process, harmonizing our customers’ experience so they can save time and focus more on creating. Expanding our brand family with SanDisk Professional allows us to offer advanced solutions to people around the world who rely on the best technology available for their inspiring work.”

The new SanDisk Professional line features 16 modular workflow solutions with professional-grade performance that includes:

PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400 – An all-new professional-grade, rugged CFexpress card for videographers and cinematographers needing superior, uninterrupted performance with video recording at a minimum of 400MB/s to keep up with the demands facing today’s videography, broadcast and cinema industries. The new card is expected to be available this summer.

PRO-READER series – Four new PRO-READER devices that feature a USB-C interface that supports SuperSpeed USB 10Gbs. Designed to work with latest and most common camera media including CFast, CFexpress, RED Mini-Mag, CF, microSD and SD cards. The series of PRO-READERS are expected to be available this summer.

PRO-DOCK 4 – A new revolutionary 4-bay reader docking station that can bridge capture and ingest with a truly scalable offloading solution that saves critical time and money on multi-camera productions. The PRO-DOCK 4, expected to be available later this summer, enables up to four simultaneous card offloads.

A new 4TB G-DRIVE ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD along with our trusted line up of G-DRIVE ultra-rugged portable drives, desktop devices featuring our enterprise-grade Ultrastar drives, and G-RAID and G-RAID SHUTTLE transportable, enterprise-grade RAID solutions (now featuring both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C support) that offer an exceptional range of reliable, high-performance, high-capacity drives for everything from transfer to 100TB+ back up and archive for all types of mission-critical content. The broad range of new drives are expected to begin rolling out by early June.